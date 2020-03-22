Maharashtra: Routine surgeries postponed, several OPDs suspended

Man wear masks Sample Collection of blood going to laboratory at kasturba hospital at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Man wear masks Sample Collection of blood going to laboratory at kasturba hospital at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

To decongest major hospitals in the city amid the spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi Saturday ordered to postpone all routine surgeries. He also suspended OPDs dealing with hypertension, asthma, diabetes, thyroid, geriatric care etc till further notice.

The civic chief said that OPDs dealing with cough, fever and cold cases would run round the clock at civic hospitals while all suspected COVID-19 cases would be directed to Kasturba Hospital and other designated hospitals.

Patients admitted in specialty ward who do not require tertiary care would be discharged, Pardeshi said in a circular issued Saturday. To reduce the burden on the major civic hospitals, some patients would be transferred to peripheral hospitals located within 5 km of a patient’s residence. Patients would also be directed to approach their nearest dispensary/peripheral hospital

To restrict the spread of infection within the hospital, the civic chief directed broad specialty OPDs to be restricted to 100 patients a day. No floor bedding, or sharing of beds would be allowed, the circular said, adding that hospitals were asked to maintain inter-bed distance of 1 metre in all wards. Routine appointments have also been deferred by two-three weeks. All civic hospitals have been directed to conduct small group blood donation camps for any future contingency.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.