Maharashtra records 431 new cases,18 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 431 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count across the state to 5,649. Mumbai, which now has reported 3,683 cases, recorded 309 infections on Tuesday. Of these, samples of 127 people had tested positive at private laboratories between April 17 to April 19. The cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

The state recorded 18 deaths, taking the overall toll to 269 — the highest in India. Mumbai recorded 10 deaths. Of them, six suffered from comorbidity, which worsened their health. Civic officials said they will analyse seven of these cases to confirm if COVID-19 directly led to the deaths.

The other deaths were reported from Pune (2), Aurangabad (2), Jalgaon (1), Kalyan (1), Malegaon (1) and Solapur (1).

State officials said of the 18 deceased, 14 were men and four women. Only five of those who passed away were over 60 years of age. The maximum number of deaths occurred in the age group of 40 to 60 years. Co-morbidity played a factor in these deaths.

Official data stated that of the 18 patients who passed away, 12 had some other illness that aggravated their condition.

Across the state, at least 90,223 samples have been collected for laboratory testing till now. In Mumbai, 5,836 people have been screened in fever clinics, especially set up for those suspected to have contracted the infection. Of them, 2,195 people have been tested.

Currently, Maharashtra has 465 containment zones, maximum being in Mumbai. There are 6,798 surveillance squads monitoring home quarantine and contact tracing in the state.

