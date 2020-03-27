Maharashtra: People complain of harassment by cops for not wearing masks

The government specified that instructions were given that it was not necessary for everyone to wear masks apart from certain categories. (File) The government specified that instructions were given that it was not necessary for everyone to wear masks apart from certain categories. (File)

SEVERAL PEOPLE have complained to Mumbai Police on social media, alleging harassment by police for not wearing face masks even though, as per WHO guidelines, it is not mandatory to do so. Several chemists too are turning away customers not wearing masks.

The state government on March 25 too mentioned that the COVID-19 helpline had received several complaints about people being harassed by police for not wearing masks. The government specified that instructions were given that it was not necessary for everyone to wear masks apart from certain categories.

In Tilak Nagar, chemist and grocery shops turned back people without masks. “I went to buy medicine for skin infection. When I asked the chemist for the cream, he refused saying I should get a mask then only I can get the medicine. I was shocked,” said Atul Gupta, a Tilak Nagar resident.

In a similar incident, Zoya Shaikh said when she went to a shop in Juhu to purchase medicines for her grandmother, the shopowner did not allow her to enter the shop. “The shop had a banner saying no entry without masks. When I told him if he could just give me the medicine without me entering the shop, he started arguing with me and asked me to come back with the mask on,” Zoya said.

