Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State records over 9,400 cases in a day; death toll touches 13,656

Sunday, July 26, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2020 3:01:30 am
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates: The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,75,799 on Sunday, with a single-day rise of around 9,431 cases, PTI quoted the health department as saying.The state reported 267 more deaths due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 13,656.

The department said in a statement that as many as 6,044 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recovered people to 2,13,238.

As many as 1,48,601 people still remain under treatment in the state, the health department added. Nearly 18,86,296 people have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburban areas on Sunday reported 1,101 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,161. The death toll touched 6,093 with 57 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 56.74 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.63 per cent, the department said.

03:01 (IST)27 Jul 2020
Mumbai: 29 from Mankhurd home for mentally deficient children shifted to hospital

A day after 29 persons tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home, they were shifted to Sion Hospital and Bandra-Kurla Complex Covid Care Centre on Sunday. Officials said tests were also being conducted on the staffers and others lodged at the Home who came in contact with those who tested positive. Read More

Medics wearing PPE rest during a COVID-19 check-up, at Malad in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of state for environment and FDA Sanjay Bansode Sunday said he had been detected with Covid-19 and was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, PTI reported.

The minister said he was feeling unwell since Saturday and had mild fever and a sore throat. His test results came out on Sunday, he said.

Thane district's coronavirus tally reached 78,567 on Sunday, with an increase of 1,472 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 38 to touch 2,153, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Navi Mumbai reported the maximum number of new cases at 338, and accounted for the highest number of deaths at ten, the official further said. Neighbouring Palghar district has as many as 13,817 cases, with 265 deaths.

Pune city reported a rise of 1,921 new cases, while neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 900 cases. While 28 deaths were reported from Pune, ten were recorded in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Nashik division's Covid-19 tally reached 27,862, with around 1,065 deaths, while Kolhapur has reported 6,819 cases and 182 deaths so far.

A total of 334 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra, while 46 such people died from the infection. As many as 9,08,420 people are home-quarantined, while 44,276 are in institutional quarantine, the health department said.

