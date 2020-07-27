Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State records over 9,400 cases in a day; death toll touches 13,656

Municipal health workers conduct screening for Covid-19 at Dadar in Mumbai, on Saturday. (PTI Photo) Municipal health workers conduct screening for Covid-19 at Dadar in Mumbai, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates: The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,75,799 on Sunday, with a single-day rise of around 9,431 cases, PTI quoted the health department as saying.The state reported 267 more deaths due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 13,656.

The department said in a statement that as many as 6,044 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the number of recovered people to 2,13,238.

As many as 1,48,601 people still remain under treatment in the state, the health department added. Nearly 18,86,296 people have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its suburban areas on Sunday reported 1,101 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,161. The death toll touched 6,093 with 57 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 56.74 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.63 per cent, the department said.