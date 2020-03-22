Maharashtra: Less break-ins & street crimes, say cops, but social workers fear spike in domestic violence cases

People wear masks amid concerns of COVID-19 spread at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) People wear masks amid concerns of COVID-19 spread at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

While summer vacations normally see a spike in cases of House Break-in Theft (HBT) with families being on vacation, with COVID-19, the trend has reversed this time around. As per several policemen, with everyone being in their houses and the streets being deserted, the number of street crimes reported have been waning in the past week.

However, this has not meant less work for the police, as they have been responding to several complaints about people in chawls and buildings who have returned from abroad and are not staying indoors. Police are also hesitant to arrest people as it would mean taking precautions for them as well. While some calls are also being received about domestic violence, those working in the field say numbers are likely to see a spike as days pass, a trend being noticed globally as well.

A police inspector from MIDC police station in Andheri (east) said, “The number of cases that come to us have definitely reduced in the past week,” an officer from NM Joshi Marg police station said. “It makes sense, since a majority of people are at home, so chances of robberies are limited. Streets are deserted, so instances of chain snatching don’t happen. Generally, with lower crowds, the crime rate goes down. Even if there are cases of fraud, people are not rushing to police stations as they earlier did. Only if there is some emergency, people come to us. Normally, in our jurisdiction, there are several offices and since most of them are shut, there is hardly anyone coming to the police station to register a complaint.”

An officer from Ghatkopar police station, however, said that while cases like robbery are less, police workload has gone up. Police control room has been receiving several calls by people complaining about someone from their chawl or society who has come back from abroad but is not willing to home quarantine. “These calls are relayed to the local police and our staff goes there. Since in Ghatkopar, there have been a few cases, people in our jurisdiction are all the more panicky and we have been running around,” he said.

“There is also the risk of their being violence in such cases. Hence, as soon as we receive a call, we rush to the spot. So while crimes have been reduced, our work hasn’t,” the officer said.

“Due to the shutdown of offices, many are also staying home and consuming alcohol and harassing family members,” the officer added. “We received such calls of domestic violence from the control room. We got the parties to the police station and registered a non-cognizable offence where there were injuries.”

While data from 103, the helpline for women in the city, as well as 1098 for children was not available for this duration, social work professionals in the city said many women and children may face domestic violence during the shutdown.

“Data from across the world is showing that in times of lockdown, women are more vulnerable to more or at least as much violence as before, but also have less access to public transport and social capital to reach the state systems for support and intervention, especially in domestic violence. We are preparing for receiving such reports once the shutdown is over,” Taranga Sriraman, a social sector professional, working with Special Cells for Women.

“The non-reporting of such incidents may not necessarily be indicative of domestic violence or child abuse not happening. With lack of jobs, anxiety over being laid off and the spread of COVID-19 itself, we are apprehensive about incidents of violence taking place. In cases of child sexual abuse, children usually speak out to a friend or teachers at school. Since schools are shut, these incidents may not come to light subsequently. At our end, we are making regular calls to homes where we have seen higher tendency of domestic violence in the past,” said Deborah Patel, a social worker, working with a children’s organisation.

