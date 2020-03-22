Maharashtra govt to make public names of COVID-19 positive patients, those on home quarantine

Till now 64 positive cases have been reported in the state. (File) Till now 64 positive cases have been reported in the state. (File)

With the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 touching 64 on Saturday, the state government on Friday issued a circular announcing that the names of individuals who have either tested positive or have been put on home quarantine would be made public.

The circular, issued to local bodies, municipal bodies and district collectors across Maharashtra, also said that if an individual is found violating home quarantine norms, gram panchayats or local residents should report it to the police patils and talathis.

It also listed do’s and dont’s while directing the local bodies, municipal bodies and district collectors to appeal to the people in their respective cities, villages and districts to avoid weddings and funeral processions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.