Maharashtra: Anganwadi workers to give Take Home Ration

Written by Sadaf Modak

Anganwadi workers in the state have been asked to distribute Take Home Ration (THR) after anganwadi centres were directed to be shut last week in the wake of COVID-19.

With lack of clarity of the district authorities on whether the shutdown is to be carried out even in rural and tribal areas – where there is severe undernourishment among children, nursing mothers and pregnant women — the commissionerate of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) had written to the Women and Child Development Department, raising concerns over the discontinuation of the ongoing schemes. A circular was issued by the ICDS based on the state government’s decision to continue with some of the schemes implemented through anganwadi centres.

The circular states that anganwadis in rural, urban and adivasi regions, where children between the age of three and six years are beneficiaries, instead of freshly cooked food, THR be distributed to their homes till May 15.

“To avoid any spread of COVID-19 virus, children should not assemble at the anganwadi centre. Instead of freshly cooked food they are given at the centre, during this time period, THR should be delivered to their homes,” the circular by ICDS commissioner Indra Mallo says.

THR includes chana, masoor dal, rice/wheat, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt and soyabean oil. The circular adds that once the coronavirus spread is brought under control, a new direction will be issued to open the anganwadi centres again.

The circular also directs anganwadi workers to continue their home visits and other THR for children between six months and three years as usual. Shubha Shamim of Anganwadi Karmachari Sanghatana said that in most places, the THR is yet to be received. “We have also requested authorities to ensure anganwadi workers going from home to home are given precautionary measures, including sanitisers, gloves and masks,” Shamim said.

There are nearly one lakh anganwadi and mini-anganwadi centres in the state, and two lakh anganwadi workers, who, under ICDS, are provided benefits including free and nutritious meals to children, supplementary nutrition, healthcare and pre-school education. The pre-school education has been discontinued till the shutdown remains in place.

