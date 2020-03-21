Maharashtra: All school exams of classes I-VIII cancelled, SSC stays on schedule

Varsha Gaikwad also announced that apart from teachers involved in class X exams, all other teachers can work from home. (File) Varsha Gaikwad also announced that apart from teachers involved in class X exams, all other teachers can work from home. (File)

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said exams in all schools for classes I to VIII will be cancelled. All students will be promoted to the next class without exam, she said, adding that exams for classes IX and XIth will be conducted after April 15.

However, since only two papers of SSC exam are remaining, they will be conducted as per schedule, she said. Students of class 1 to 8 will be marked on their average performance throughout the year.

SSC students were scheduled to appear for history exam on March 21 and geography exam on March 23.

Following the announcements, several SSC board school principals demanded that remaining papers for SSC examination should also be cancelled.

“After their examination, students spend time in discussion and socializing. They will also travel in local buses and trains. Due to awareness campaigns and news reports, there is already enough stress among students,” said Sherly Paul, principal of an SSC board school.

The India Wide Parents Association wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting cancellation or promotion of ICSE and CBSE students in the same manner as SSC students.

“This needs to be done to extend support to the state government in increasing social distancing and on humanitarian grounds,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the association.

Gaikwad also announced that apart from teachers involved in class X exams, all other teachers can work from home. After class X exams, those teachers can also work from home till March 31.

