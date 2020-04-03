Maharashtra: 22 COVID-19 deaths, 423 infected so far

Of the total number of cases, Mumbai now accounts for 235. (File) Of the total number of cases, Mumbai now accounts for 235. (File)

As 88 people tested positive for COVID-19 or Thursday, the number of cases in the state rose to 423 with 22 deaths reported so far.

While Mumbai saw 54 cases, Pune reported 11, Ahmednagar 9, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar 9, Aurangabad two and Satara, Osmanabad and Buldhana one each.

The new cases included nine from Ahmednagar and four from Pune, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi. In Pune, five more persons, unrelated to the Tablighi Jamaat, tested positive, taking the total number of infected people in the city to 60. Of the total number of cases, Mumbai now accounts for 235.

Thursday saw a 63-year-old man passing away in Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital. A 68-year-old man, who suffered from ischemic heart disease, died in Palghar, said Collector Kailash Shinde. Pune reported the death of a 50-year-old woman. On Wednesday night, a 58-year-old man, admitted at a private hospital in Mumbai on March 23, died.

In Mumbai, a 42-year-old constable posted with the protection branch of Mumbai Police tested positive on Thursday. “His brother was admitted at Sion hospital on March 19. The 42-year-old stayed overnight at the hospital and it is suspected that he caught the infection there,” said a friend of the constable. The constable was admitted in Seven Hills hospital on Wednesday. His wife was quarantined in Kasturba hospital and their two children, a 24-year-old son and 20-year-old daughter, are in the quarantine ward of Seven Hills hospital. They have been tested and the reports are awaited.

A doctor from Wockhardt hospital also tested positive in Dharavi. The 35-year-old’s test was conducted by a private laboratory. The building where he resides has been quarantined.

A day after a three-day-old boy and his mother were admitted to Kasturba Hospital after a private laboratory test confirmed they had contracted the virus, the preliminary test conducted at Kasturba Hospital came negative for both. Officials said a second test will be conducted on Friday. The woman had delivered in Sai hospital and was given a bed previously occupied by a COVID-19 patient. The hospital was sealed by BMC on March 31 after the woman and her newborn tested positive. In Mumbai, 317 people visited hospitals for check-up Thursday. Of them, 105 suspected cases were quarantined.

On Thursday, at least 40 Kandivali Shatabdi hospital employees, including 10 doctors, were quarantined in the residential hostel and ESIS hospital after a patient who visited the hospital’s out patient department tested positive. The hospital, which has four infected patients admitted, has not been sealed.

In Mumbai, 126 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi are being tested. Two foreign nationals in Ahmednagar who tested positive on Thursday – one from Dijbouti and another from Indonesia — had attended the Jamaat meeting, while the seven others in the city are believed to have been infected by them. The fresh cases take the total number of infected people in Ahmednagar to 17, including four foreign nationals.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rahul Dwivedi said samples from 112 suspected persons had been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune, of which 51 results had come. In Sangli, Civil Surgeon Sanjay Salunkhe said 11 people, who had attended the event in New Delhi, have been identified. Their samples have been sent for testing and results are awaited, he added.

