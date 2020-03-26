Maharashtra: 15 new cases of Covid-19, state count reaches 122

A deserted CSMT area as Mumbai goes under lockdown. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) A deserted CSMT area as Mumbai goes under lockdown. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of coronavirus patients to 122. Of the 15 new cases, 11 are close contacts of infected patients with five from the same family in Sangli.

In Sangli’s Islampur, after four members of a family had been infected after visiting Saudi Arabia, another five tested positive on Wednesday. “Seven close contacts in the family were tested. Of them, two have tested negative,” said Dr Ravindra Tate from Sangli Municipal Corporation.

The nine members of the family are admitted at Miraj Government Medical College’s isolation ward. Tate said health officials have started visiting nearby houses to check for symptomatic cases.

A 57-year-old man in Navi Mumbai, who had come in contact with a group of nine Philippines nationals at a mosque over 10 days ago, tested positive.

The man was first taken to Kasturba Hospital on Sunday but was asked to return home after being classified as a “low-risk asymptomatic contact” of an infected patient and the hospital deciding that a COVID-19 diagnostic test was not necessary for him. The hospital had asked him to remain in home quarantine till March 26.

On Monday, the health officials of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) again approached the man and took him to the hospital. He was made to undergo the test this time and was found positive on Tuesday.

The man had come in contact with Filipino group between March 10-12. On March 13, a 68-year-old from the group had testesd positive, followed by two others, aged 47 and 44. On Monday morning, the 68-year-old man died due to renal failure and acute respiratory distress after testing negative for COVID-19 in follow-up tests.

Dr Ujwala Oturkar, medical officer in NMMC, said three family members of the 57-year-old have been admitted for testing. “We have surveyed about 4,000 houses near the mosque to look for symptomatic patients,” she added.

She further said that the 57-year-old did not provide a proper history of contact with the Filipino group when he first visited Kasturba Hospital on his own. An official said that the man is learnt to have had lunch with the group. “We sent a man with him the second time with a referral letter so that doctors would admit him for testing in Kasturba hospital,” she said.

In Mumbai, a 27-year-old man who had come from the US tested positive and another 39-year-old who had visited UAE tested positive. A 38-year-old Kamothe resident also tested positive after returning from Trinidad. Also, six persons who were close contacts of infected patients tested positive.

On Wednesday, 182 remained admitted in various hospitals of Mumbai. Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday conducted 372 tests in 24 hours, the highest so far till now in Mumbai. Across Maharashtra, 2,988 people with suspected coronavirus symptoms have been admitted in hospitals. So far, 2,531 samples have tested negative.

