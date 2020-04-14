Mumbai: Defying lockdown, migrant workers in Bandra come out on road demanding transport back home

Migrant workers from nearby settlements gathered at suburban Bandra (West) bus depot near the railway station demanding ration. Express photo by Zoya Lobo) Migrant workers from nearby settlements gathered at suburban Bandra (West) bus depot near the railway station demanding ration. Express photo by Zoya Lobo)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, a large number of migrant labourers came out on Mumbai’s Bandra West bus depot demanding transportation arrangements to go to their native places.

At around 3 pm Tuesday, migrant workers from nearby settlements gathered at suburban Bandra (West) bus depot near the railway station demanding ration.

“When food was being distributed one group said they did not want food but wanted to go home,” Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vinay Kumar Choubey said. Additional CP Manoj Kumar Sharma, west region, said many refused the ration, demanding instead that arrangements be made for them to return home.

Follow coronavirus India live updates

The crowd was later dispersed following the deployment of extra force to contain the situation. “Since a huge crowd had gathered we called extra force and the crowd was dispersed. They went back to their residences near the railway station,” Choubey said.

The crowd was dispersed following deployment of additional force (Express photo by Zoya Lobo). The crowd was dispersed following deployment of additional force (Express photo by Zoya Lobo).

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray sought accountability from the Centre on the issue of stranded daily-wage labourers, who are rendered unemployed and homeless in the wake of the lockdown.

The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

“The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home,” Thackeray said.

Thousands of laborers violated lockdown to demand return to their native places (Express photo by Zoya Lobo) Thousands of laborers violated lockdown to demand return to their native places (Express photo by Zoya Lobo)

Apprehensive over the lockdown extensions, migrant labourers in Surat blocked roads and resorted to arson last week. The workers were demanding that necessary arrangements be made for them to return to their native places and are also seeking quick disbursal of unpaid dues.

“The law and order situation in Surat, Gujarat, largely has been seen as a similar situation and the feedback from all migrant labour camps is similar. Many are refusing to eat or stay in. Currently more than 6 lakh people are housed in various shelter camps across Maha,” Thackeray tweeted.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 353 while the number of confirmed cases across the country neared the 11,000 mark. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, accounting for almost half the total COVID-19 deaths in the country.

Sandals of labourers lay scattered outside Bandra station after they gathered to demand transportation to their homes Express photo by Zoya Lobo) Sandals of labourers lay scattered outside Bandra station after they gathered to demand transportation to their homes Express photo by Zoya Lobo)

Uncertain over their future in locked down cities, caravans of migrant labourers have been walking hundreds of kilometres along highways and across shuttered cities, running out of food amid the nationwide disruption in supply chains since the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown the Prime Minister announced on March 24.

As the states scrambled to respond to the unfolding humanitarian crisis, the Centre had asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal borders to stop the movement of migrant workers and also directed them to be put in mandatory 14-day quarantine for violating the lockdown.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.