Violating lockdown orders, endangering human life can land you in jail for 6 months with Rs 1,000 fine

A deserted CSMT area as Mumbai goes under lockdown. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) A deserted CSMT area as Mumbai goes under lockdown. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

While over 100 people in Mumbai have been booked for flouting prohibitory lockdown orders issued by the BMC, the state and the central government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, they can face legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which prescribes punishment as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, for violating such orders issued by public servants and authorities.

The police, which have booked people for flouting home quarantine orders, roaming outside and for overcrowding in public places, have also found hotels operating and booked several hawkers and shopowners for selling non-essential goods.

Section 188 of IPC provides punishment for “disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant” and prescribes action against “whoever, knowing that, by an order promulgated by a public servant, is directed to abstain from certain act, or to take certain order with certain property in his possession or under his management disobeys such direction.”

As per Section 188, there are two offences. Firstly, if such violation to the lockdown order causes obstruction, annoyance, injury or risk of the same to any person lawfully employed (such as police or persons appointed by authorities), the accused is liable for punishment with simple imprisonment up to one month or with fine up to Rs 200 or both.

Secondly, if such disobedience causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, riot or affray shall be punished with imprisonment up to six months or with fine up to Rs 1,000 or both.

However, it is not necessary that the offender should intend to produce harm or contemplate his disobedience as likely to produce harm, but it is sufficient for authorities to take action on the premise that the offender knows about the order that he disobeys and such violation is likely to produce harm.

As per first schedule of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, both the offences are bailable, cognizable and can be tried by any magistrate.

