On the table: 5% interest subvention for 15 lakh MSMEs, incentives to retain employees

The Maharashtra government is planning to offer a 5 percent interest subvention for all registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to reduce the economic harm that the 21-day nationwide lockdown will inflict on the sector.

Also on the table is a proposal to offer reimbursements for a portion of the amount spent towards staff salaries, said officials.

Just as a committee of bureaucrats, appointed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is still measuring the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown to contain it, senior officials said that small business in the state were likely to take maximum hit of the supply chain disruptions.

Maharashtra, India’s most industrialised state, has 17 lakh registered MSMEs. Of this, the manufacturing sector, among the worst hit, alone accounts for six lakh units. In terms of the work force, the MSMEs in Maharashtra provide direct and indirect employment to nearly 1.5 crore people.

According to preliminary estimates, nearly 94 per cent of operational factory units in the state have stalled production following government-enforced restrictions, which are expected to be in force till April 14. Disruption in import of raw materials due to national and international lockdowns have also hit production, said officials.

The 5 per cent interest subvention plan is meant to somewhat cushion the impact, said sources. In simple terms, the government will bear up to five per cent of the interest amount of a borrowing firm. The plan is to extend it to all eligible MSMEs for fresh and incremental capital loans for the upcoming quarter, said officials. An initial estimate is that this could cost the state exchequer anything close to Rs 3,000 crore.

With the extended lockdown deepening the disquiet in the labour force over job security, the government is also considering spending another Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 crore as an incentive to industries that do not lay off their staff. The plan is to offer this incentive in the form of a reimbursements towards a part of the minimum wages paid, said officials. In their discussions with government officials, industry captains have also highlighted the fear that supply chain disruptions will raise production cost in the short and the medium term.

Officials said that mass closures have hit Maharashtra’s service sector the most, with hospitality, trade and tourism the worst hit. The sector caters to about 60 per cent of state’s GDP. In the manufacturing sector, the worst hit sectors are real estate, steel manufacturing, textile, automobile, and gems and jewellery.

According to initial estimates, the lockdown has impacted 10,200 registered construction projects. The steel industry, meanwhile, has contended that the extended lockdown will see it suffer Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 crore in losses. The state has 180 registered steel plants and an installed capacity of 40 million tonne of steel. About 4-5 lakh workers are directly or indirectly dependent on the trade.

Union Steel Ministry’s Binoy Kumar had earlier this week written to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, arguing against impositions of any restrictions on the operation of steel plants, entry and exit of workers engaged in these plants, and the movement of raw materials like iron ore, coal, limestone, dolomite, ferroalloys, scrap, sponge iron, and intermediate or finished products to and from such plants. Estimates are that the automobile sector will suffer a Rs 3,000-crore loss due to the lockdown. With a majority of 60,000 handlooms and 12,000 powerlooms units shut, the textile industry, too, has taken a big hit.

