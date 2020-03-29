Maharashtra: Surge in free counselling services to address COVID-19 effect on mental health

As the 21-day lockdown progresses, and with persistent exposure to news centered around COVID-19, its effect on mental health is becoming more prevalent and evident. (File) As the 21-day lockdown progresses, and with persistent exposure to news centered around COVID-19, its effect on mental health is becoming more prevalent and evident. (File)

Over 12 youngsters gathered on Friday over a zoom call, an online platform for video conferencing, to simply discuss how it was like to be coexisting with one’s family for all 24 hours of the day.

Over the calls initiated by a youth collective, the Blue Ribbon Movement (BRM), a boy spoke of how he found it difficult to have his own space in the house, which propelled him to sometimes spend hours sitting inside his car. Some members reflected on ways one could adopt to continue being themselves despite the situation, the industries at pause, and also some fun things that can be pursued.

As the 21-day lockdown progresses, and with persistent exposure to news centered around COVID-19, its effect on mental health is becoming more prevalent and evident.

There has been a surge in the number of free distress counselling services set up in Mumbai and countrywide to attend to issues of anxiety, frustration, hopelessness and even boredom. More and more clinical psychologists, psychiatrists and counselors are teaming up to provide one-to-one interactions with each caller, over distributed time slots.

The idea of organising zoom calls was for creating listening spaces where people can talk about how they are feeling, what is their basic sense about the problem, or how they are dealing with being at home, said convener at BRM, Kejal Savla.

“We figured that while many NGOs were on the ground to help those living in slums and needing essentials, there is another section of the middle class population that is not used to staying at home. Their social gratification is high. Through this, we wanted to explore if there is a preventive phase before the phase where professional counselling becomes necessary,” she said, adding that another round of calls will be hosted on Saturday.

Members of another city youth community called Nirman hosted their monthly meeting online on Thursday evening. Some discussed personal instances of feeling low and how scared they are of contracting the virus. “Some of us thought it would be a good idea to engage in a planned creative activity for the remaining days of the lockdown,” said member Nitish Sancheti.

Over 50 volunteers including advocates, housewives and working professionals have signed up to provide telephonic help to anyone who wants to speak about their state of mind or anything that is bothering them. This initiative has been started by Gauri Janvekar, a Pune-based clinical psychologist.

Over two days, at least 35 calls were received by the group, trained by psychologists in interacting with callers and in giving basic information about COVID-19. “In case we feel that the case is severe, we refer them to a doctor in our group. But most of all, people are looking for a ray of hope. They want to understand their role in the current situation and how they can control their responses to it,” said volunteer and advocate Chhaya Golatgaonkar.

The psychology department of Mumbai University (MU) has also mooted a proposal to start telephonic services for its students, given that MU already has an existing counselling centre. The proposal is awaiting nod from the authorities.

Associate Professor Vivek Belhekar said, “Given that many students are idle at home and are constantly exposed to news, which causes anxiety, we have decided to continue our teaching-learning activities. We have been running our classes online everyday and have finished a quarter of the syllabus. We will soon also start assignments to ensure our students remain productive and occupied.”

