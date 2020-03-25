Maharashtra: Govt plans cash transfers for labourers, financial package for industries

The complainants have also moved an application to exempt them from the court fee of the case, since they are daily wage earners and cannot afford the amount. The complainants have also moved an application to exempt them from the court fee of the case, since they are daily wage earners and cannot afford the amount.

The Maharashtra government plans to provide cash transfers to labourers earning wages daily to reduce the economic harm that lockdowns will inflict on the force. Sources said that a proposal to provide direct bank transfers for construction workers have already been reviewed at the chief minister’s level, while the option of extending the same to labour from other sectors is under active consideration.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also heads the finance department, undertook a review of various measures that could be adopted to cushion the impact of the unprecedented restrictions on the labour force employed in vulnerable service industries.

The state has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases. At last count, the total number of positive cases stood at 107, with Mumbai alone accounting for 41, and the Pune region, including Pimpri Chinchwad, recording 30 cases.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appointed a team of senior bureaucrats to assess the economic harm, and recommend policy measures that can be adopted to help industry stakeholders recover from it. With the construction sector coming to a screeching halt, the livelihood of labourers who depend on the sector for a daily bread is at stake.

The state-run Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board currently has about 12 lakh registered construction workers. Sources said the labour department has recommended that money through direct cash transfers can be arranged for these workers, since their bank accounts are already available with the government. The state collects one per cent cess from property developers for funding welfare activities for construction workers, which is deposited with the board. Labour Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar said the board currently holds deposits worth Rs 8,500 crore.

Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil confirmed that a proposal for cash transfers to construction workers was under discussion, but added that the plan was to take a collective decision for the entire labour force. “Desperate times need extreme measures, it makes sense for the government to send money directly to the labour force.”

Meanwhile, Development Commissioner (Industries) Dr Harshadeep Kamble said that small and medium scale enterprises will take the biggest hit due to the restrictions imposed to tackle the outbreak. Sectors ranging from travel and tourism to retail and hospitality, and manufacturing have taken a hit, he added.

Maharashtra has about 6 lakh units that fall in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) category. Kamble said that various industrial associations were working in tandem with the government.

“At this moment, the government’s first priority is slow down the spread of the virus and safeguard the health of its citizens. The next priority will be to secure livelihood of the vulnerable sections, and then infusement of capital or financial assistance to the big industries to rev up production,” said a senior official.

A labour force of about 30 lakh is employed in Maharashtra’s manufacturing sector alone, said officials. Sources said that the government plans to secure ration supplies for the labour force for the coming two months. Also being considered is an interest subvention scheme for MSME sector for the first quarter of 2020-21, and capital infusion for vulnerable industries. For roadside businesses, a proposal of waiving off license fee for the period of disruption is being considered. While officials said that the concessions will put a strain on the already burdened public exchequer, they argued that they seemed essential to help the industrial sector recover from the losses.

