Maharashtra: ‘Cane labourers live in tents in fields, little access to food and medical care’

Despite an order issued by the state sugar commissionerate instructing mills to look after the food and living requirements of sugarcane harvest labourers who are unable to return to their home districts, workers continue to live in tents erected in fields with little access to food and medical care, alleged activist Deepak Nagargoje, who runs an organisation for the welfare of cane workers and their children.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, Nagargoje said the workers continue to live in poor conditions.

“No arrangements for masks, sanitisers, medicines, meals, water, lodging have been made by the factories and local administration despite a government order to the effect. And because there are coronavirus positive patients in the regions around Islampur, Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara, residents of the area are not willing to even allow cane harvest labourers to fill water from the local wells,” the letter said. It also requested that action be taken to enforce the management of the sugar mills to provide better facilities for the workers.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nagargoje said villagers have barred the workers from coming to local shops to buy essential items. “So, there are neither amenities where they are nor any facility for them to return to their home districts.”

Beed, where Nagargoje runs Shantivan, an organisation for the welfare of cane workers and their children, accounts for 5 lakh cane labourers who migrate out of the district for several months each year.

“They are ready to obey the government’s orders to stay where they are due to the lockdown, and we and other organisations and leaders have also appealed to them to stay put. But the factories are not willing to make any arrangements for the workers, including for young children and some pregnant women,” Nagargoje said.

