Maharashtra: Advance one-month pension for disabled

The state government Friday announced a slew of welfare measures to enable physically challenged persons cope with the 21-day lockdown.

One-month advance pension would be credited to the personal accounts of all eligible disabled persons, the government announced. It also assured that all essential items along with medical kits would be delivered at the doorstep of disabled persons who do not have the support of family or others. District administrations across Maharashtra have been issued directives in the matter, it said. The government has also issued directive that physically disabled persons will not be subjected to any queue, mandatory for social distancing, should they step out personally for availing any essential service.

Minister for Social Justice Dhananjay Munde said, “We have issued directives to all district officers to provide special care and reach out to Divyang persons. The local officials along with police will reach out to them in their respective areas across state with essential items, like food grains, medical kits, etc.”

