Bombay HC asks NGO to approach Sangli, Satara collectors

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed an NGO to move representation before the Collectors of Sangli and Satara districts seeking arrangements to provide anti-retroviral therapy (ART) drugs to HIV-positive patients.

A single judge bench of Justice K K Tated passed direction on a plea by NGO ‘Veshya AIDS Muqabala Parishad’ working with HIV-positive persons seeking relief for providing anti-retroviral treatment (ART) drugs to large number of patients from Sangli and Satara who are deprived of free treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai due to travel restrictions in view of the lockdown and as they cannot afford treatment at private facilities.

The NGO filed an interim application in the PIL filed by Ghar Bachao Ghar Bano Andolan seeking protection of rights of poor and marginalised population during the 21-day lockdown. It sought relief in view of travel restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown.

The plea stated that HIV-affected persons from Sangli and Satara travel once a month to Mumbai to collect their dosage of ART medication and visit J J Hospital for treatment. However, it is no longer possible due to the stoppage of inter-city transport facilities, the NGO said in its plea.

The NGO sought from the court that as ART is the only known treatment against HIV, arrangements are required so that medications will be available to HIV-positive persons in their own districts.

Justice Tated directed the NGO to approach the collectors of the two districts and asked the authorities to decide on the request expeditiously.

