Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 8 deaths, 117 new cases, count 1,135

With eight deaths and 117 new cases, the COVID-19 count has touched 1,135 in Maharashtra with 72 deaths. Mumbai accounted for 72 of the 117 new cases and five deaths. An 85-year-old woman admitted in Kasturba hospital on April 5 with a history of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, died on April 6. She had tested positive for coronavirus. At KEM hospital, a 46-year-old woman admitted on April 6 for fever, cough and breathlessness, passed away. She had diabetes. A 64-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and another 59-year-old woman passed away at KEM.

The state has so far conducted 27,090 tests, of which 1,135 have tested positive and 25,753 tested negative. A total of 117 patients have been discharged. In all, 34,904 people are in home quarantine while another 4,444 are under institutional quarantine.

So far, 25 people who had visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have tested positive — eight from Latur, six from Buldhana and two each from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Ahmednagar; one each are from Ratnagiri, Nagpur, Hingoli, Jalgaon and Wardha.

In Pune, ten deaths were registered since late Tuesday night due to COVID-19. The toll is now 18 deaths and 40 new positive cases. The number of positive cases is now 198, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

Of the 18 deaths — 11 were at Sassoon general hospital, one each at Aundh district hospital, Naidu hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, Inamdar hospital and Sahyadri specialty hospital; and two at Noble hospital. Health authorities reported the death of a 44-year-old man from Raviwar Peth, who was recently detected with diabetes and had tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to Naidu hospital on April 4.

Another victim was a 73-year-old man from Sayyednagar at Hadapsar, who was admitted to Noble hospital’s annexe building on April 2. Another victim was a 62-year-old man from Hande-wadi. At Sahyadri specialty hospital, a man in his 40s from Sahka-rnagar had tested positive. He died Wednesday. Dr Ajay Chandan-wale, Dean of B J Medical College, said two of their patients being treated for COVID-19 died on Wednesday while three others were brought dead. So far, 11 deaths have been reported from Sassoon general hospital. A majority of them were brought in a critical condition. A 57-year-old woman was reported dead due to COVID-19 at Inamdar hospital.

Eight persons from Yavatmal connected to the Tablighi event in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus. This was confirmed by Yavatmal Collector D M Singh. “We had picked up 55 persons who had participated in the Tablighi event. We have put all of them in quarantine. Seven of them and one local contact tested positive on Wednesday. Rest all have tested negative,” he said. Singh said all eight who have tested positive are asymptomatic. “And that’s worrying as it could be a pointer of community spread.”

He also said those from the Tablighi event testing negative will be tested again after five days.”

Three more have tested positive in Amaravti. All three are relatives of the deceased — wife and two brothers. Akola reported one more case Wednesday. Buldhana too reported one more case. One each from Nagpur, Buldana and Amaravti have died of the disease. The only four districts that haven’t reported any positive case so far are Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Wardha.

