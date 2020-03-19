HC relief for 19-year-old US teen stuck in Dubai after Indian mission refused visa

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla passed an order after granting an urgent hearing on Tuesday to a plea filed by the girl’s mother. (File) A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla passed an order after granting an urgent hearing on Tuesday to a plea filed by the girl’s mother. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Union government to issue fresh visa to a 19-year-old US citizen stranded in Dubai, who was on way to Mumbai to be with her family.

The girl, who holds an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card, was on a flight to Mumbai after her university in Boston, USA, asked students to vacate the campus and return home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla passed an order after granting an urgent hearing on Tuesday to a plea filed by the girl’s mother.

The petitioner-mother, through senior counsel Dinyar D Madon, argued that the 19-year-old was refused permission to board her connecting flight to Mumbai by an airline due to a travel advisory issued by the Indian government last week to tackle the virus outbreak, and the Indian diplomatic mission in Dubai “arbitrarily” and “wrongfully” refused her request for visa.

Her mother is an Indian citizen; the petitioner was born in the US and is an American citizen. The girl completed her graduation in Mumbai and is pursuing higher studies in the US.

It was submitted that the student, who was asked to vacate the campus at Tufts University as part of precautions, had advanced her travel plans and left Boston on March 12 to reach Dubai on March 13. She was supposed to board a connecting flight from Dubai at 11.20 pm the same day, but Emirates Airlines did not allow her to board the connecting flight to Mumbai, citing the travel advisory issued by India on March 11, imposing restrictions on foreigners travelling to India effective from March 13.

Airline officials told her that she was travelling past the deadline, the court was told.

As per schedule, the girl would have landed in Mumbai early March 14 morning with transit in Dubai. About her port of departure (that is Boston), the court noted, “This obviously is much before the deadline as per the travel advisories issued by the respondent (government).”

The government’s advisory stated that foreigners intending to travel to India should apply to the nearest Indian mission for visa on compelling grounds.

With the teen stranded in Dubai, her mother approached the Indian mission there and requested them to grant her visa. But the authorities there refused, the counsel submitted.

Madon argued that she was boarding at Dubai only as a transit passenger and it should not have been considered her ‘port of departure’. He also submitted that the Indian Embassy in Istanbul had issued visa to OCI-holders stranded in Istanbul, their transit halt, who had not even taken a flight from their port of departure before the deadline on compelling grounds.

“It would be arbitrary to treat the petitioner’s daughter differently by another Indian diplomatic mission in Dubai, or the respondents by denying her a visa on compelling grounds despite she having departed from United State before the deadline,” Madon argued.

Representing the Centre, advocate Rui Rodrigues did not contradict the petitioner’s claims regarding the advisory and said that the authorities were not at fault, as the airline did not permit her to board the transit flight from Dubai.

After hearing the submissions, the court held that the passenger in transit would not fall within the word ‘port of departure,’ and that the Indian mission in Dubai could have acceded to the student’s request, which “unfortunately” was refused.

Observing that compelling case has been made by the petitioner’s mother, the bench directed the government through the immigration bureau or the diplomatic mission in Dubai to issue a fresh visa to 19-year-old to enable her to arrive in Mumbai and be with her family.

The court also clarified that the relief has been granted based on peculiar facts of the case and cannot be treated as a precedent in other matters.

Before disposing of the plea, the court took cognizance of the March 14 advisory issued by Centre for those returning from the UAE to be quarantined for 14 days and said that in case of delay in issuance of visa, the petitioner’s mother can keep her daughter self-quarantined at home subject to checks at Mumbai airport.

