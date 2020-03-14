Coronavirus: Govt proposes three more labs, Mumbai set to get 2 of them

In Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital laboratory, 118 samples can be tested a day. (File) In Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital laboratory, 118 samples can be tested a day. (File)

THE STATE government has proposed to double testing laboratories for COVID-19 from the current three in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune. Mumbai is set to get two of the three laboratories in JJ and KEM hospitals to significantly increase the testing capacity for a future rise in suspected cases.

Anyone who had visited abroad and has dry cough, cold, body pain, fever or breathlessness to the extent that the person needs breathing support, have been advised to currently approach Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, Government Medical College in Nagpur and Naidu hospital in Pune, which will send samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

For those living in other districts, there are six virus research and diagnostic laboratories (VRDLs) in Akola, Dhule, Sangli, Solapur and Aurangabad to collect samples and forward them to NIV. Each medical college is also equipped to take nasal or throat swabs and transport the samples to NIV.

In Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital laboratory, 118 samples can be tested a day. The hospital received over 60 samples on Friday. “There is no charge as of now. Each test takes three hours. If it comes positive, we run a second test to re-confirm,” said Dr Jayanthi Shastri, who heads the laboratory. A separate ward has been opened in the hospital for initial screening of international travellers.

Nagpur’s GMC receives 40 to 50 samples per day. “Yesterday, we tested 23 samples, today 16. The entire process can take 5 to 6 hours,” Dr Vanita Kulkarni said. Patients from nearby districts like Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Yavatmal are asked to visit the nearest government hospital where swab samples are collected and stored in a vaccine carrier. It is then transported to Nagpur for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. “These cases from outside can take a day to test,” Kulkarni said.

The NIV remains the apex institute in the country for testing, not just Indian samples but even those from abroad. It has the capacity to test 750 samples a day. Each test takes three hours, but counting the transportation time for samples, the result may take time.

Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, director of National Health Mission, Maharashtra, said the state is trying to process the proposal to start three new diagnostic facilities soon. The KEM laboratory is expected to open within days, said officials.

In JJ hospital, Dean Dr Pallavi Saple said, “We already have a NABL accredited lab to do all kind of genetic testing for tuberculosis and infections. We only need kits to start coronavirus testing. So far, we have not been told by the government about opening a testing facility.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.