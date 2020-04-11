Doctor lodges police complaint after audio clip circulates in his name

Dr Hamdulay said the number of calls has been increasing everyday (Representational Photo). Dr Hamdulay said the number of calls has been increasing everyday (Representational Photo).

The Chairman and Director of Masina Heart Institute has approached Mumbai Police with a complaint after an audio recording was circulated in his name. Following this, an FIR has been lodged in the matter.

The audio clip says a certain agency has spread coronavirus to depopulate the world and that the complainant, a doctor who has knowledge of Unani medicine, can help treat COVID-19.

Dr Zainulabedin Hamdulay (50), in his complaint, said he started receiving calls from April 1 with people asking him the names of medicines that can cure COVID-19. “Without even saying anything, people straightway asked me the names of the medicines, which they said I forgot to mention in my audio message. I was confused and asked them to send me the recording,” he said. “The clip was so widely circulated that a friend of mine in the Gulf called and asked about it,” he added.

Dr Hamdulay said the number of calls has been increasing everyday. The 23-minute-long clip was circulated with the message “Zarur sune Dr Hamdulay 10 minutes waqt nikalke”. “When I inquired with the callers and people around me, I learnt this message is being circulated since December 2019,” he said.

He suspects that in the last week of March, a mischief-monger may have labelled the clip under his name and circulated it in WhatsApp groups. Tired of incessant calls, Dr Hamdulay drafted a message saying he had not circulated any audio-recording. He then approached Agripada police station on Monday and registered a case.

Senior police inspector Savlaram Agwane confirmed that an FIR has been registered. “It is an old clip circulated under the name of the complainant. It has been circulated in many social media groups, we are trying to track the person who labelled the message in his name,” he added.

