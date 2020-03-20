Dharavi’s small-scale manufacturing units take a hit

Dharavi has multiple small-scale industries like garments, leather tanneries, soap makers, potteries. Now garment is the biggest industry following rexine and leather. (Representational Photo) Dharavi has multiple small-scale industries like garments, leather tanneries, soap makers, potteries. Now garment is the biggest industry following rexine and leather. (Representational Photo)

Dharavi, the 500-acre urban sprawl in the heart of the financial capital which is a beehive of Mumbai’s small-scale manufacturers, stands paralysed today largely due to the economic slowdown following the COVID-19 outbreak. Home to 20,000-odd small business, Dharavi these days has a largely deserted look as the bulk of workers who operate in its units have headed home in view of the uncertainty that has gripped the economy.

Fifty-year-old Mohammad Zafar, a worker in one of the garment manufacturing units of Dharavi, said he has not seen this kind of slowdown in last 30 years. “We don’t have work. After demonetisation, spread of coronavirus has jolted the industries. In last one month, we had only 3-4 days’ work. If this continues, then we will have to go back to our native places,” said Zafar, who works in a garment factory in Sethwadi compound near Dharavi 60 feet road.

China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Viatnam will have a direct impact on Dharavi’s economy. Knitted fabrics, beads, threads and other garments are some of the goods imported from China, according to the Dharavi Business Welfare Association.

“Dharavi gives employment to about two lakh people. Lockdown in China had slowed down the business in Dharavi over a month back. The outbreak of the virus in the city has proved to be the final nail in the coffin for industries. The availability of materials had decreased due to China’s shutdown. Shutting of malls and shops pushed up cost of goods and now the demand will be affected since we don’t know when this will end,” said Mobin Matwale, a member of Dharavi Business Welfare Association. He runs garment and plastic recycling units in Dharavi.

Dharavi has multiple small-scale industries like garments, leather tanneries, soap makers, potteries. Now garment is the biggest industry following rexine and leather. Fearing the worst, Matwale said it will take a toll on the jobs of daily wagers who are migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkahand as well as on businesses.

“Unemployment will kill more people than coronavirus. People have liabilities like loans. When there will be no earnings, how will they survive? Despite not having enough work, I’m paying my workers. But this will not go far as I am staring at losses,” said Matwale.

In his three-storey unit at Sethwadi, Matwale has manufacturing of trolley bag parts and kids’ garments. While earlier 500 to 600 bag parts used to be manufactured daily now hardly any manufacturing is happening. “There were 5 to 6 people who used to work in this section but since there is no demand it is shut,” said Khatir Ali, a worker in Matwale’s manufacturing unit. Khatir said in the garment section there were 25 to 30 workers. Now there are only about 10 people. “Also, now we have work for only four days a week, while earlier we used to work full week,” said Khatir.

“Sale of leather and rexine goods has crashed completely. In the last 10 days I have shut five manufacturing units out of 10. We don’t have work so I asked 18 workers out of 35 to go home. If the situation does not improve, I will have to send back the other workers also,” said Sripal Yadav, owner of SPG leather goods at Sant Rohidas Marg in Dharavi.

Yadav used to sell about four lakh leather goods like bags, purse, belts etc in a month. Now, it has come down to zero.

