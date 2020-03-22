Devendra Fadnavis going to swallow virus or ask CBI, ED to chase it: Sena asks BJP

The editorial said that the people of Maharashtra will decide whether Uddhav has the experience to run the government. (File) The editorial said that the people of Maharashtra will decide whether Uddhav has the experience to run the government. (File)

Two days after a BJP legislator said that state needs an experienced leader like former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana shot back at the BJP, asking whether Fadnavis was going to “swallow” coronavirus or going to send CBI and ED to chase it.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is at the forefront of making Maharashtra free of coronavirus. “What would Fadnavis have done differently? He would have made a political event of this health emergency. Would he have swallowed the coronavirus or put CBI and ED behind the coronavirus to chase it?” asked the editorial.

On Thursday, BJP legislator Niranjan Davkhare had tweeted saying that Maharashtra, at present, doesn’t need Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who doesn’t have any administrative experience, but needs Devendra Fadnavis, an administrator who has experience in disaster management.

“The virus of revenge created through CBI and ED has been killed in Maharashtra by the Thackeray government, which will also kill coronavirus. Till then, it is better for the Opposition to use the mask over its mouth,” the party said.

The editorial said that the people of Maharashtra will decide whether Uddhav has the experience to run the government. “People of Maharashtra will decide on Fadnavis having experience in running the state and whether or not Uddhav Thackeray has it… Who is saying all this? Those who spent their entire life in Congress or NCP and then joined BJP,” said Sena, taking a dig at Davkhare, who was with NCP earlier.

“The entire country has seen how Fadnavis’ experience came handy during the violence in Bhima Koregaon. It was again seen during the floods in Sangli,” it added.

