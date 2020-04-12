Cured, infant returns from hospital with mother, gets rousing welcome from neighbours

The woman’s neighbour volunteered to look after the six-year-old while she decided to remain in hospital with the baby. (Representational Photo) The woman’s neighbour volunteered to look after the six-year-old while she decided to remain in hospital with the baby. (Representational Photo)

As she walked out of the ambulance at her residential society on Saturday, her six-month-old baby in her arms, the Kalyan resident was greeted with claps and whistles by her neighbours. The mother and son are returning home nine days after the infant was admitted to the Kasturba hospital with a fever and later tested positive for the virus.

The 36-year-old mother, overwhelmed, said while the last few days have been tough, she has several people to thank — her neighbour who agreed to look after her six-year-old boy who had tested negative, and well-wishers who approached state health minister to get the infant admitted to a hospital.

The first to test positive in the family was the grandfather. Already a diabetic with low blood pressure, he had fever for few days before a doctor advised testing. He tested positive on April 3 and was admitted to Kasturba hospital. “My baby had also developed fever. We went to a physician first but medicines did not help,” the mother said.

On April 3, the family first went to Shastri hospital in Kalyan but the hospital refused to admit the child citing lack of facilities. “They asked us to visit SRCC hospital in Mumbai,” the woman said. She travelled 57 km to Narayan Health SRCC hospital, in Haji Ali, where doctors said they did not have a COVID-19 ward to admit children.

“By then he was pale, the fever was not subsiding. I had to beg them to treat my child. The doctor finally wrote a reference letter for Kasturba hospital,” she said. By the time they reached Kasturba hospital, it was the morning of April 4. There, the family waited for half a day. “The hospital officials said they were not admitting patients from outside Mumbai.”

As the family waited outside the hospital’s ward 9 till evening, her acquaintances reached out to Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope. He directed the hospital to admit the baby. The entire family was tested – while the woman and her six-year-old son tested negative, the baby, husband and mother-in-law tested positive.

The woman’s neighbour volunteered to look after the six-year-old while she decided to remain in hospital with the baby. They were give a room with two other infected persons.

In a day, his condition improved. For many at the hospital, the baby was the only source of respite in the panic that the virus has caused among patients. “They would call out to him from their bed, play with him. He always managed to make them smile,” the mother said.

This week, the baby was tested twice and both times, he tested negative. On Saturday, he was discharged and the mother put on preventive medication. The father and the grandparents still remain admitted.

Local corporator Kasturi Desai said she had arranged for an ambulance to bring the mother and child home.

The housing society secretary knew she was returning, and informed all residents. On Saturday morning, as the ambulance stopped outside the society gate, several residents were already waiting there to welcome the baby.

With a scarf covering her face, she lifted her son in the air to wave at everyone. “These last few days, I have experienced both — a difficult and then a surprisingly overwhelming moment,” she said.

