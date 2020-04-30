Covid cases in city doubling in 10 days: BMC

According to BMC, till April 26, it has traced 1,29,477 contacts of patients. (File) According to BMC, till April 26, it has traced 1,29,477 contacts of patients. (File)

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has improved from 8.3 days to 10 days from April 17 to April 27, data released by BMC showed on Wednesday. While the doubling rate – days taken for the number of cases to double – in Maharashtra was 8.9 days, the national average was 9.5 during this period.

The civic body also said that the fatality rate in the city has gone down from 6.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent between April 11 to April 26. The death rate in Maharashtra, meanwhile, stood at 4.3 per cent in this period.

G South ward, which covers the worst-affected slum and semi-slum areas of Worli Koliwada, BDD chawls and Jijamata Nagar, has recorded a doubling rate of 17.6 days between April 17 and April 27. As of April 27, the number of cases in the ward was 642, highest in the city. But in other wards, the doubling rate has gone up. T ward, which covers Mulund, has a doubling rate of 8.4 days, having gone up from 13.2 days on April 17. M East ward, which covers congested and slum areas of Mankhurd, Govandi and Deonar, has a doubling rate of 8.8 days, up from 14 days and H East (Behrampada, Bandra East) has doubling rate of 6.9 days, an increase from 9.3 days.

According to BMC, till April 26, it has traced 1,29,477 contacts of patients. Among them, 21,053 are high-risk contacts. Till date, BMC has conducted 66,000 tests. Approximately, 5,071 tests are being conducted per million population in Mumbai.

