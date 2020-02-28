In fighting coronavirus, China setting example for world on how to face challenge: Consul General

SIES College Principal Uma Shankar with Consul General of People’s Republic of China, Tang Guocai, on Thursday. SIES College Principal Uma Shankar with Consul General of People’s Republic of China, Tang Guocai, on Thursday.

Consul General of People’s Republic of China, Tang Guocai, on Thursday said that in battling coronavirus, China was setting an example for the world on how to face a challenge.

Addressing a gathering on the first day of the two-day national seminar on ‘Gandhi’s Writings On Indian Culture’, organised at SIES college, Sion, he said: “China is following scientific measures in fighting the problem and other countries have also been fighting the change in this global village by helping each other. We are confident that experts from various area will prove successful in revitalising the economies.”

He said China has been putting out the most transparent daily medical reports, adding that “politically, nobody wants to claim victory until the work is done”.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have exchanged concerns on the spread of the virus. “China and India have worked together as countries which are a part of a global village. This is just one challenge where we are working together. We have to face other challenges including climate change,” he said.

