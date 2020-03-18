Full lockdown? Opinion divided

Bus passengers use masks to protect themselves from coronavirus infection Tuesday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Bus passengers use masks to protect themselves from coronavirus infection Tuesday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

As the government strategises daily on how to halt the spread of COVID-19 cases, public health officials are pushing for an immediate and total shutdown in Maharashtra, saying the decision should have been taken at least a week ago if not earlier, while others, including the top state leadership and bureaucracy, are against such an extreme measure just as yet.

At Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, as well as at a high-level meeting on Monday, which was attended by the chief secretary, chief minister and health officials, discussions were held on imposing a total lockdown, including shutting down the train service, but a decision was taken against the move for now.

Instead, the government put out advisories on Monday and Tuesday asking people to remain at home, and work from home, while asking private firms to cut down the number of people coming in to work by half.

“I am in favour of a complete shutdown. The state government will see if its advisory for public to remain at home is being followed and a call on public transport will be taken in a day or two. Every minister and official has their own view and they are putting them forth,” Health Minister Rajesh Tope told The Indian Express.

Health officials feel it is already too late. Anticipating a sharp spike in coronavirus cases, public health officials had asked the government to implement a total lockdown in the state in a communication as early as March 9, following it up with another letter on March 13 to the state health secretary that this was the only way to prevent the disease from spreading.

By then, the number of infected people had already risen. The government announced the first restrictions on the evening of March 13, scaling up by the day, but stopping short of a lockdown. Though health officials continue to maintain that a lockdown is the only way to ensure that the curve of infections does not spike, the government remains convinced that this measure is not required as yet.

Officials present at Monday’s meeting said that a decision on shutting down has to take into account the economic impact, the severity of cases, and whether community transmission is taking place.

Sources said Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas does not think a total shutdown is required right now, basing his conclusion on the immunity that Indians are popularly believed to have.

When contacted, Vyas refused to comment on the matter.

The March 9 letter from the Directorate of Health Services to the health department was the first to urge a shutdown when the first case of a Dubai-return couple, part of a tour group of 40, tested positive. The letter suggested disinfection of stations, malls and closure of schools, colleges and theatres.

In the nine days since, the number of cases in Maharashtra has risen to 41, all with travel history from Dubai, USA, Philippines, Russia, France and Portugal, and the death of one patient.

Fifteen members from the Dubai tour group have tested positive and seven others who are close contacts came positive.

The second letter was sent to the health secretary on March 13, when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 19, seeking urgency in imposing a total lockdown as in Italy. It said only essential services like grocery stores must be kept open.

The government has so far opted for a phase wise lockdown to dissolve panic. On March 13, the government invoked Epidemic Act, 1897, and announced shutdown of theatres, gyms, swimming pools, drama theatres but kept schools, colleges, malls and restaurants open. On March 14, educational institutes and malls were shut until March 31. By March 15, a strict advisory to not hold government programmes, religious gatherings and picnics was issued.

On Monday, Mantralaya’s attendance was half of its strength, and one of the largest civic bodies in the country, BMC’s senior officials said they have already started working from home and soon, civic employees may receive a directive. Offices were told to have only 50 per cent staff at work.

But even so trains, which ferry 7.5 million commuters daily, and Metro that transports over three lakh people daily, continue to operate. So do some private offices.

A state-level officer, involved in containing COVID-19, said currently “cluster containment” policy is being followed to trace close and high-risk contacts of positive cases and limit the spread.

Public health officials said there was strong evidence from Italy, where the first cases were reported at end of January, that it would have been better placed to prevent the spread of cases had it taken an early decision to lockdown the country, instead of waiting until March 13.

They said Maharashtra should take a lesson from the Italian experience, rather than wait for the situation to worsen before deciding to lock down.

