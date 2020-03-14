Coronavirus: Bombay HC directs litigants, public, lawyers to avoid court complexes

The HC has more than 3,000 employees, while hundreds of litigants and lawyers visit its premises every day. (File) The HC has more than 3,000 employees, while hundreds of litigants and lawyers visit its premises every day. (File)

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 cases, the Bombay High Court, as a precautionary measure, has issued a notice to litigants, advocates, and the public to avoid visiting court complexes unless necessary. The HC has more than 3,000 employees, while hundreds of litigants and lawyers visit its premises every day.

“They shall also adhere to the guidelines issued by the health ministry while they visit the court,” a notice issued by S B Agrawal, registrar general of the High Court, stated.

The guidelines issued by the health ministry include washing hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub and covering nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing. It also prescribes to avoid contact with a person having cold or flu-like symptoms and to avoid frozen meat. Acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari also exempted HC staff in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad from marking their attendance on the biometric systems and directed them to sign regular muster for attendance from March 16. ENS

