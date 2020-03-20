Avoid non-essential travel: Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Seeking people’s cooperation in the “war against coronavirus”, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged that people need to stay indoors and follow government orders. Thackeray also said that while the government had the power to shut down the city’s train and bus services it is not willing to go for it and people needed to co-operate by ensuring that they stay home.

“This is a war against a virus and I request you to follow the instructions given by the government,” Thackeray said in his 10-minute address through social media.

“Even though religious, political, cultural and sports programmes have been cancelled, unnecessary travel is still going on. Though the crowd has reduced in the train and bus services, it has to stop completely…The government can take decision but the government is not willing to go for it,” said Thackeray urging people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travels.

He further said that he has spoken to PM Narendra Modi on the coronavirus situation. “I spoke to Modi today and told him about the things required in the state to tackle coronavirus,” he added.

The chief minister said that many people are likely to come back from abroad and urged them not to hide their travel history. “Please tell your relatives and friends coming from abroad to follow the instructions strictly to ensure safety of their families and other people. It is wrong to hide your travel history and spreading the virus,” he added.

Thackeray recalled the 1965 and 1971 wars and likened the medical staff treating the coronavirus patients to soldiers fighting at the borders. “Like soldiers fighting at the border, the medical staff, police personnel, NGOs, staff of public transport were working 24 hours to deal with the situation. When they are working for you, can’t you stay indoors and help them deal with the crisis,” he asked.

