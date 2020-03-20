Are masses still being held in churches, Bombay HC asks govt

After hearing submissions, the bench led by Justice Dharmadhikari asked the state government what it is doing about these masses being held in churches and sought a reply. (File) After hearing submissions, the bench led by Justice Dharmadhikari asked the state government what it is doing about these masses being held in churches and sought a reply. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the state government to respond if masses were still being held in churches across the state amidst regulations on the mass congregation in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari and Justice Nitin R Borkar took cognizance of a letter written by a woman advocate who claimed ‘unhealthy practices’ in churches when the spread of coronavirus is rampant.

Advocate Savina Crasto said that despite warnings and requests made by the authorities to not assemble in groups, hundreds of people are attending masses in churches. Crasto said that she attended mass at Our Lady of Seven Dolours church in South Mumbai and submitted photographs showing people attending the mass.

After hearing submissions, the bench led by Justice Dharmadhikari asked the state government what it is doing about these masses being held in churches and sought a reply.

Meanwhile, a PIL filed by educationist Sagar Jondhale, which seeks additional measures in wake of the pandemic, came up before the court. Jondhale also sought from the government steps for discouraging stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients and their families. He also sought from the government a mechanism for those who work on contract basis, daily wage so that their families should not be deprived of basic food due to lack of work until the pandemic is under control. It also seeks that banks should put sufficient cash in ATMs in case of partial lockdown and requested the court to monitor all the preventive steps taken by the government.

The court will hear Crasto’s plea on Friday, while posted further hearing in PIL on April 2.

