Anti-CAA, NRC protest limited to 4 hours a day in Bhiwandi

In a bid to encourage social distancing, protesters in Bhiwandi have decided to limit their demonstration to four hours a day.

The decision was taken after police served them a notice, demanding they evacuate the protest site. The number of protesters has dropped tremendously in Bhiwandi, but in Mumbra, women from the district are still seen in high numbers to condemn the introduction of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Advocate Kiran Channe, conveyor of Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti in Bhiwandi, said, “In the afternoon, I was served a notice by the police, asking us to call the protest off. We did not gather on Tuesday, which is a day before we got a copy of the notice, but from Wednesday, we have decided to protest for four hours, from 5 pm to 9 pm.”

Volunteers said they have provided hand sanitisers and masks to women at the protest site. “From 2,000 protesters, it has come down to 150 women protesting on Wednesday. But every protester is sitting a certain distance from one another. Hand sanitisers and masks have been provided to everyone,” Channe said. Shahrukh Dongre, one of the volunteers of Mumbra protest, said, “We have called for hand sanitisers and masks in bulk. Whoever is entering the protest area, we ask them to sanitise their hands, and masks are then provided…”

