Coronavirus: 8 remain in quarantine facility in Mumbai

Till now, 59,654 passengers from 496 flights have been screened using thermal scanners at the airport. (Representational Image) Till now, 59,654 passengers from 496 flights have been screened using thermal scanners at the airport. (Representational Image)

Five persons remain under quarantine facility in Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital on suspicion of coronavirus infection along with two in Pune and one in Nashik. Till Saturday, 108 people have tested negative for coronavirus across Maharashtra since January 17.

With the virus fast spreading beyond China, the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai is screening passengers flying in from Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, South Korea, Iran and Italy. Till now, 59,654 passengers from 496 flights have been screened using thermal scanners at the airport.

According to state epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra has isolated 113 travellers with suspected symptoms in the last one month after their travel from coronavirus-affected regions. They were observed for 14 days and discharged when they tested negative to the infection. Test reports of at least five of them are still awaited.

The epidemic has recorded over 3,000 new cases outside China with several cases in Italy, South Korea and Iran.

Globally, there are over 85,000 cases and over 2,900 deaths.

