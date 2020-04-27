4,187 medical posts up for grabs

In Mumbai too, BMC is trying hard to rope in more doctors and nurses. (Representational Photo) In Mumbai too, BMC is trying hard to rope in more doctors and nurses. (Representational Photo)

The COVID-19 pandemic has set the state public health department on a hiring spree to appoint medical and para-medical staff across Maharashtra.

Advertisements are being published to fill 4,187 vacancies in the state to specially plug manpower shortage in fight against the virus. The department plans to hold interviews through video calls to fill its vacancies for medical officers and paramedic staff.

There is an additional vacancy of 8,000, which includes 3,000 data entry operators. “We will be able to improve manpower in rural areas if we fill 4,000 posts. We are hoping to get online applications and video interviews,” an official said.

In Mumbai too, BMC is trying hard to rope in more doctors and nurses. The BMC has reached out to nurses involved in home care to join civic hospitals for the next three months and offered a salary of Rs 30,000 per month on contractual basis. Several nurses have agreed in principal, but have asked BMC to provide insurance cover. Currently, only health workers with permanent government job have been assured insurance of Rs 50 lakh by the Centre.

TC Jibin, state president for United Nurses Association, said there are 5,000 nurses who are not attached with any hospital and work to only provide home care. With lockdown making transportation difficult, these nurses – most based in Mumbai and Pune – are free to join government hospitals. “BMC’s executive health officer has reached out to us. Most nurses are willing to work but have only demanded basic security. Some will need housing if they come from far away,” Jibin added.

The BMC is also offering independent private doctors temporary jobs for three months to treat COVID-19 patients. So far, officials said Rs 3.5 lakh per month has been offered to private practitioners but the response remains lukewarm. “Few doctors felt that they can’t leave what they are doing for a three-month job. Hence, not many are willing to join the service,” a private consultant said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd