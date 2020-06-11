40% city population in containment zones, sealed buildings: BMC data

According to the BMC, the city has 29,000 active Covid-19 cases, of which 65 per cent are from slums and chawls that have high density. (Representational) According to the BMC, the city has 29,000 active Covid-19 cases, of which 65 per cent are from slums and chawls that have high density. (Representational)

AS MUMBAI crosses the 50,000-patient mark, an estimated 40 per cent of the city’s population now stays in containment zones and sealed buildings as of June 9, shows data released by the BMC.

The data also shows that while close to 42 lakh people are living in 798 containment zones, more than eight lakh are residing in 4,538 sealed buildings as of June 9. This means, out of the city’s 1.25 crore population, more than 50 lakh people are in containment zones and sealed buildings.

According to the BMC, the city has 29,000 active Covid-19 cases, of which 65 per cent are from slums and chawls that have high density.

Containment zones are defined as areas where a significant number of positive cases have been detected, after which the civic body puts movement restrictions in those areas and implements strict lockdown measures. Last month, the BMC changed redefined containment zones to only include slums and chawls, which are densely populated with common toilets.

Buildings have been put in the sealed list under which only a floor where a positive case is found can be sealed. Officials said maximum seven lakh people are under containment zones in P-North (Malad). It has 32 containment zones, following by K-East (Andheri East, Jogeshwari East) with 4.5 lakh people and H-East (Bandra East, Santacruz East) with 3.56 lakh people in 41 and 17 containment zones, respectively.

“Slums and chawls are a challenge as the rate at which the infection spreads is much faster in these areas. Data shows that over 65 per cent cases are in containment zones. We are taking fever clinics in these containment zones so that more and more people can be tested. Also, under the ‘Chase the virus’ initiative, we are also increasing contact tracing to 10 on one positive patient,” said a senior officer from the BMC.

As per the data, 4,538 buildings have been sealed, where about eight lakh people reside. In these sealed buildings, there are about 10,000 active cases. Data shows that maximum 1.89 lakh people live in K-East ward (Andheri East, Jogeshwari East) in 265 sealed buildings, followed by P-South ward (Goregaon) with over 1.66 lakh people in 296 sealed buildings.

Many worst-hit areas like G-South ward (Worli, Mahalaxmi), G-North (Dharavi, Dadar), D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road) have shown improvement. As per BMC’s ward-wise data, G-North areas have 3,568 cases, followed by K-East (Andheri East, Jogeshwari East) with 3,332 and L ward (Kurla) with 3,210 cases.

