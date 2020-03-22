27-yr-old detained in Maharashtra for defying home quarantine order

Passengers are being stamped on their fist at the airport since Monday. (File) Passengers are being stamped on their fist at the airport since Monday. (File)

Sanjana Bhalero

A 27-year-old man was detained on Saturday for defying the compulsory 14-day home quarantine advisory and using the common passage of a building in Worli.

According to police, the Worli resident along with his mother and brother had returned from Dubai three days ago and was advised home quarantine for 14 days. All three have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital.

In another instance, non-cognizable offence was registered against eight travellers with home-quarantine stamp after they were found wandering about near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday. This is the sixth such instance in two days in which residents advised to be in home quarantine were found in public places.

On Friday, a Dharavi resident was shifted to compulsory quarantine in Seven Hill hospital for defying the home quarantine order.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday took to Twitter to appeal to residents to follow home quarantine instructions. Those who are found defying such instructions would be forcefully quarantined for 14 days and might also be jailed for causing panic and risking lives of others, the civic body said.

Passengers are being stamped on their fist at the airport since Monday. The stamp has lines that say “proud to protect Mumbaikars” and “home quarantined”, with the date till which they have to remain in home isolation.

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced shutdown of private companies and shops not dealing with essential services, the BMC along with police shut electronic shops in Borivli and Goregaon West on Saturday, however, vegetable markets outside railway stations remained open.

