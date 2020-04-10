Coronavirus: 229 new cases, 25 deaths in Maharashtra

Pune recorded 10 deaths on Wednesday alone, its highest in a single day so far. Nine deaths were reported in Mumbai. Pune recorded 10 deaths on Wednesday alone, its highest in a single day so far. Nine deaths were reported in Mumbai.

In the highest single day jump since Maharashtra recorded its first COVID-19 case, there were as many as 229 fresh cases. The 25 deaths on Thursday were also the highest declared in a single day.

The total count rose to 1,364, with Mumbai accounting for more than 50 per cent (876) of cases. The higher number could be the result of the increase in the number of tests. Maharashtra has carried out over 10,000 tests in just last two days. Till April 7, 20,877 tests had been conducted which rose to 30,299 by Thursday. The deaths counted on Thursday are those that occurred over the last three days, since April 6.

Pune recorded 10 deaths on Wednesday alone, its highest in a single day so far. Nine deaths were reported in Mumbai.

A 101-year-old woman died in Brahma Samaj hospital on Charni Road, Mumbai, following which BMC directed the hospital to test all its staffers for coronavirus. The 101-year-old was admitted for another ailment, but later developed coronavirus symptoms. She also suffered from hypertension. She passed away on April 6. At least 84 per cent of those who have died also suffered from co-morbidity like diabetes, hypertension or some other illness.

New COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai (143) followed by Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Sindhudurg, Vasai, Mira Bhayander, and Thane.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in order to contain the transmission of the virus in Mumbai, especially in Dharavi where 17 cases have been recorded till now, the government is using drone technology and CCTV cameras from control room to monitor crowded areas.

“We need to observe strict lockdown in these areas. I have requested the home minister to deploy State Disaster Relief Force to enforce the lockdown,” he said.

“In Dharavi, we noticed public toilets are over-crowded and have sanitisation issues. Each toilet seat is used by over 100-200 people. We will use fire brigade to clean public toilets with pipes,” the minister added.

The state government is also trying to deliver ready-to-eat food at the doorstep of people through community kitchens. In slums, where 10-15 people share a small room, schools will be opened up to provide them accommodation.

Maharashtra has till date tested 30,299 people, of them 28,865 have tested negative.

At least two people who died, as per state reports, were under 40 years. In Mumbai, a 38-year-old woman died in Bandra Bhabha hospital on April 7, three days after admission. She is amongst the youngest to die to the virus in the state, after a 27-year-old pregnant woman.

Another 45-year-old man died in Sion hospital on Wednesday (April 8), two days after admission. In Saifee hospital, a 71-year-old man, who suffered from sichemic heart disease, passed away on Wednesday, three days after admission.

Over 35,000 people remain under home quarantine and 4,731 remain under quarantine in hospitals, hotels, government institutions.

The case count crossed 200 in Pune district on Thursday. The death toll in the district has climbed to 26. Five deaths were reported from Sassoon General Hospital and one from Jehangir Hospital. Sassoon General Hospital also reported two deaths late Wednesday night.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said there were 210 positive cases in Pune.

Among those who died in Pune was a 58-year-old woman. She was admitted on April 8 and succumbed the next day. She suffered from diabetes and died of acute respiratory failure. Another 64-year-old woman, who had hypertension, also succumbed to COVID-19. A 65-year-old woman from Yerawada, who had been admitted on April 5, died on Thursday of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). She had underlying medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Another 65-year-old woman was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 7. She succumbed to ARDS. A 44-year-old man from Swargate died on Thursday.

Seven more persons tested positive in Akola on Thursday. Five new cases surfaced in Buldhana. Amaravti Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh said, “All seven are from Patur tehsil and have links to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.”

The case count in Vidarbha has gone up to 62: 19 from Nagpur, 17 from Buldhana, 11 from Yavatmal, nine from Akola, four from Amravati and one each from Washim and Gondia.

