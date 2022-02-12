Cordelia probe nearing completion, Wankhede called for questioning: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that its vigilance probe in the drug bust case aboard cruise liner Cordelia in Mumbai is nearing completion.

Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who was leading the case, has also been called for questioning in Delhi.

The NCB team had conducted raid on the cruise liner in October first week. Several persons, including the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, were arrested at the time. He was later released.

The enquiry had been ordered following several allegations made against Wankhede in the case. The vigilance team had earlier come to Mumbai to record statements as part of the probe in the case.

A senior officer confirmed that the probe in the case is nearing completion. “Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been called for questioning in Delhi,” the officer added.