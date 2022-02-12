scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
Cordelia probe nearing completion, Wankhede called for questioning: NCB

Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who was leading the case, has also been called for questioning in Delhi.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
February 12, 2022 1:27:13 am
Narcotics Control Bureau, NCB news, Cordelia cruise ship, ship drug raid, ship drug raid case, Aryan Khan, drug bust, Aryan Khan news, Indian express, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News The NCB team had conducted raid on the cruise liner in October first week. (FIle)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that its vigilance probe in the drug bust case aboard cruise liner Cordelia in Mumbai is nearing completion.

Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who was leading the case, has also been called for questioning in Delhi.

The NCB team had conducted raid on the cruise liner in October first week. Several persons, including the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, were arrested at the time. He was later released.

The enquiry had been ordered following several allegations made against Wankhede in the case. The vigilance team had earlier come to Mumbai to record statements as part of the probe in the case.

A senior officer confirmed that the probe in the case is nearing completion. “Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been called for questioning in Delhi,” the officer added.

