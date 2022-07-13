Cordelia drugs case: Court allows Aryan Khan to get back his passport, cancels bail bond

The special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act court Wednesday allowed Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, to get back his passport which was in its custody as per the bail condition in the Cordelia cruise drugs case. The court passed an order after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave no objection to the same.

Aryan was among the six accused discharged from the case by the NCB. The court noted that bail bonds of the applicant stand cancelled and his surety stands discharged.

Special judge V V Patil directed the court registrar to release and return the passport to the applicant “permanently”.

In his plea filed before the special court, Aryan argued through senior advocate Amit Desai and advocate Rahul Agarwal that he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last year after being arraigned as an accused in the case. Among the conditions of his bail were directions to deposit his passport with the trial court, which he had complied with.

His plea said that the NCB, after an investigation, found that there was no incriminating evidence against him and did not name him as an accused in the chargesheet. He has sought that his passport be returned.

The NCB, in its reply to Aryan Khan’s application stated that it had no objection to the prayer for return of passport and cancellation of bail bond.

The judge allowed the plea and disposed of the same.