Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case: 15th accused gets bail

One more accused was granted bail in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case by a special court on Friday. Mohak Jaiswal, a 28-year-old man detained on the international cruise terminal on October 2, was the 15th person to be allowed bail among the 20 arrested in the case so far.

Jaiswal was booked by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) allegedly on grounds that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats showing his nexus with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis.

The central agency claimed that four green pills of MDMA were seized from one of the cabins of the cruise – allegedly found on co-accused Nupur Satija – were provided by Jaiswal. No contraband was found on Jaiswal. Satija was granted bail by the special court last month.

In his bail application filed through lawyer Lakshmi Raman, Jaiswal had argued that drugs were neither found in his possession nor were there allegations of consumption of drugs against him. It was also submitted that he is a Gurgaon resident, who had no connection with anyone in Mumbai.

The lawyer further argued that no material has been submitted by NCB to show that Jaiswal was involved in financing illicit trafficking of drugs under Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which has been invoked against him.

The NCB had claimed that it was Jaiswal’s statement, allegedly given during his custodial interrogation, which led it to co-accused Abdul Kadar Shaikh, who was reportedly found in possession of commercial quantity of drugs.