Aryan Khan case: Shahrukh Khan’s manager Dadlani did not file complaint, no headway in extortion case, say police

A special team set up by the Mumbai Police, which was inquiring into allegations that a witness in the Cordelia cruise ship drug raid case — at the behest of an NCB officer — tried to extort money from actor Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to set Aryan Khan free, said the probe has made no headway as Dadlani did not file a complaint.

Prabhakar Sail, the witness who leveled the extortion allegations, died last month of a heart attack. A vigilance team of the NCB was also looking into the allegations.

Multiple controversies had come to fore last October when the NCB, led by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, had arrested Aryan on the cruise in connection to the drugs case.

One of the controversies was about the allegations made by Sail, who was one of NCB’s witnesses in the drugs case. Sail was the driver and bodyguard of K P Gosavi — another NCB witness in the case — who also had a previous criminal record.

Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan after he was picked up by the NCB from the cruise ship had gone viral on social media.

Sail had alleged that Gosavi and another person connived and extorted Rs 50 lakh from Dadlani on the pretext of not arresting Aryan. He had claimed that Gosavi was working at the behest of an NCB officer in order to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to let off Aryan.

It was also alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from Dadlani in Lower Parel. However, the other accused in the extortion case told the police that the money was later returned to Dadlani.

On October 28, a special team was set up by the Mumbai Police to probe Sail’s allegations. The team recorded statements of 15 people and sent multiple reminders to Dadlani to join the probe. “We did not get any response from her and so, there is no headway. There is no complainant in the case and so, we have not been able to register an FIR,” said a police officer who was part of the team.