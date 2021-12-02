Cops told not to eat parcelled food from restaurants in public as it hurts their image

Senior Police Inspectors at several police stations in the city have instructed their subordinates to avoid eating parceled food from restaurants while in uniform in public. The order was issued after a senior officer from the Mumbai Police witnessed a few constables eating outside Atria Mall in Worli.

“In November, a senior police officer was heading home after duty when he saw a few constables in their uniform eating from food parcels on the bonnet of a patrol vehicle outside Atria Mall,” said a police official.

The senior officer expressed disapproval of this act to senior inspectors at his police station and the message was conveyed to the lower ranks.

The order comes four months after an audio clip went viral on social media in which a Deputy Commissioner of Police from Pune could be heard instructing subordinates to get food from a nearby restaurant free-of-cost. The order states that disciplinary action would be taken against personnel who indulge in such practices.

An officer said, “Such actions affect our image because people who see police officers open food parcels from restaurants in public often think these personnel did not pay for the food. So stopping this practice is important.”

The order has created unrest in the lower ranks.

“When we are deputed on bandobast duty, what are we supposed to do? Return to the police station and eat? We often eat our lunch or dinner on the road because we cannot leave a certain spot, since if something happens in our absence, we would be the first ones to be suspended,” said a constable who did not wish to be named.