Saturday, June 16, 2018
Cops say biz losses may have led to Lalit Sheth’s suicide

Family denies it and says business had faced difficulties several times,but Sheth had managed to get the enterprise back up again.

Written by Joshua Patnigere | Mumbai | Published: August 4, 2012 2:39:45 am
Police officers investigating the suicide of Lalit Sheth (56),owner of Raj Travel World,have said his business was going through a rough patch,and that the alleged attachment notice from a bank for the house may have been the immediate cause of the suicide. While the police have maintained that the seizure notice could have been the final straw,Sheths family have denied it and said the business had faced financial difficulties several times,but that Sheth had managed to get the travel enterprise back up again.

Police sources said preliminary inquiries have revealed that the business was low,and that the organisation was facing losses.

The police are now planning to re-record the statements of Sheths family members.

The family was shocked by the incident and the first statement which we had registered then was not conclusive. We have felt the need for a detailed statement,and accordingly,will approach the family members to record their statements again. We have not begun probing the case yet as this clearly seems to be a case of suicide. However,if after their statement,we feel that a case of abetment is there,necessary action will be taken, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Dhananjay Kulkarni.

We do not believe the theory that he took his own life after being refused some money for a settlement, said Aakash,Sheths son.

