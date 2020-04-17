Cops reach out to migrants across Mumbai; assure food, safety

Thousands of laborers dispersed by Mumbai Police near Jama Masjid, Bandra who were gathered around a truck which was there to distribute food items. (Express photo) Thousands of laborers dispersed by Mumbai Police near Jama Masjid, Bandra who were gathered around a truck which was there to distribute food items. (Express photo)

The Mumbai police are making extra efforts to reach out to migrant workers in various areas in an effort to ensure there is no repeat of Tuesday’s Bandra incident.

Additional commissioner of police (central region) Viresh Prabhu said they held a meeting with several migrant groups from Dharavi on Wednesday morning. “We also had NGOs and social workers in the area and informed the migrants that they should not think of going home now. All their needs from food to shelter will be taken care of. They were convinced about the risk associated with travelling,” Prabhu said.

Another officer said that in Dharavi, migrants from various states like UP and Bihar have their own WhatsApp groups. “We tapped into these groups to communicate with migrants coming from all these states. We also informed them that if there was any problem, they could contact us and we will help them get food, ration or whatever they need,” said the officer from Dharavi police station.

In the northern suburbs of the city, a senior officer said that majority of the migrants working there are linked to building construction. “We have contacted building associations and asked them to ensure any labourer employed by them is taken care of. They have been asked to provide them with food and shelter,” the officer said.

The officer added that recently when they visited a construction facility in Vanrai area, they found 500 labourers in a small place. “We contacted the builder and asked him to decongest the space after which 300 labourers were sent to another site,” the officer said.

Apart from this, policemen across the city are also keeping in touch with local leaders or community elders from various communities in order to pass on any information to them. “We are also asking owners of slums where migrants stay to not collect any rent from them,” an officer said.

