Cops quiz Dawood aide on 2011 betting racket

Mumbai Police Crime Branch questioned Sunil Abhichandani alias Sunil Dubai,an alleged top aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim,Friday in connection with a cricket betting racket busted in 2011.

Police sources said Sunil reached the Crime Branch headquarters in Crawford Market Friday afternoon along with his lawyer. He was taken to the office of the Crime Branch Unit 1. We started questioning Sunil and allowed him to leave at around 9 pm. We will question him on Saturday as well, said a Crime Branch officer.

Sunils name had figured in a racket busted by the Crime Branch in 2011,where large amounts of bets were being placed on the then ongoing cricket matches. Sunil was wanted in the case. He subsequently moved court for anticipatory bail. In 2012,police had issued a lookout notice against him.

Earlier this month,the Bombay High Court granted him anticipatory bail and directed him to appear before the Crime Branch Unit 1 and the Property Cell which had also registered a similar case against him in 2012.

Sunil is said to have been a prominent figure in betting circles and is based in Dubai.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App