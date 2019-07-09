Mumbai Police parade criminal, call it bid to remove public’s fear of him

The Mumbai Police last week paraded a 29-year-old history-sheeter through a locality in Borivali to “remove the fear” he engendered among the local residents. Maru Kunchikorve has 23 cases registered against him, including murder, assault and robbery, due to which residents of Borivali and Dahisar had started fearing his presence. Parading him in front of the people was necessary, police said, as Kunchikorve has been taking advantage of the fear to extort money from people.

A month ago, after Kunchikorve completed a seven-year prison term in Nagpur jail, he allegedly began extorting money from people in Dahisar and Borivali.An officer from MHB colony police station said, “In the last week of June, a hawker had come to police station. He said that Kunchikorve had assaulted and robbed him of cash. We sent a team that got hold of Kunchikorve and brought him to the police station.”

Kunchikorve was arrested under sections 392 (robbery) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code. The police knew that he would be granted bail, so they took him to Ganpat Patil Nagar in Borivali to conduct their investigation.

“He stays in Ganpat Patil Nagar and has few neighbours. As he has a criminal history, people are scared of him due to which they would easily give him the money he demanded. During our investigation, we took him to the area and as people started gathering, we carried out a parade, asking the people to be fearless and instead come to the police station and registere a case if Kunchikorve ever threatens them,” said an officer.

A video of the parade that went viral on social media shows Assistant Police Inspector Mansingh Patil of MHB colony police station addressing people in Ganpat Patil Nagar. Patil is seen urging them to not be afraid of Kunchikorve and to come to the police station if he troubles them. The police said that a local resident shot the video and circulated it.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner MN Singh said he endorsed the action taken by the police department. “These criminals tend to defame police by saying that they have influence over the department, but when such actions are taken, people who are terrorised by them are encouraged to step forward and register a case.”

Mihir Desai, a lawyer, disagreed, saying, “There is no provision in the law for such an act by the police. By parading, you are implying that he is guilty, which is not the job of the police. If you suspect someone, you arrest him, investigate and bring the facts before the court. Such an act should be criticised.