Cops mull action against those spreading rumours

Messages of alleged violence are doing the rounds on social networking sites

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Sunday appealed to Mumbaikars not to believe rumours of alleged violence being spread through social networking sites. Sources said the police are now contemplating action against those who forward such rumours to others.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Niket Kaushik requested residents not to forward messages sent by miscreants with communal overtones regarding alleged atrocities. We have learnt that such messages are being forwarded by some trouble-makers. We request all residents not to believe such rumours and not spread them, he said.

We will take strict action against those who forward messages with an intent to disturb communal harmony. We do not want any incidents of violence in the city and are requesting residents not to accept rumours as the truth, he said.

One rumour that spread rapidly on Saturday evening and continued to do the rounds on Sunday morning was about the death of a sub-inspector,who was injured during the Azad Maidan violence on August 11.

Another rumour doing the rounds earlier this week was the suicide of a woman constable who had been posted at Azad Maidan. Another one was about the death of a pregnant constable,also injured on August 11.

Azad Maidan riot: Custody of accused extended till Aug 24

A metropolitan magistrates court extended the Crime Branch custody of 23 men arrested for the August 11 violence outside Azad Maidan. They will remain in custody till August 24.

Seeking extension of their custody,the Crime Branch told the court that the accused could help identify others involved in the violence. Police said they want to know the intention and motive behind the riot,adding that a pistol and 50 rounds of ammunition are still missing.

Meanwhile,the police are still on the lookout for two persons who desecrated the Amar Jawan memorial during the riot that left two dead and 54 people,including 45 police personnel,injured.

