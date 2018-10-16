Mumbai cops manhandled: Report calls for review of crowd management

A one-man panel was formed to suggest ways to handle the crowd that visit the mandal during Ganeshotsav. (File) A one-man panel was formed to suggest ways to handle the crowd that visit the mandal during Ganeshotsav. (File)

ALMOST a month after police personnel deployed near Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal were allegedly manhandled by volunteers during Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner’s office has called for a survey of the crowd management of the mandal eight days before the festival begins. In its report, the supervisory commission for religious institutions has set guidelines for the way the mandal should manage the queuing devotees during the festival.

On September 20, a policeman deployed at the pandal accidentally brushed against the cashier of the Ganpati Mandal Trust, after which an argument ensued between the volunteers and policemen. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinash Kumar was allegedly manhandled by the volunteers and devotees. Lakhs of devotees from across the country visit the mandal during the festival.

Following the incident, a one-man committee, headed by Deputy Charity Commissioner Bharat Vyas, was formed to review the incident and suggest ways to handle the crowd that visit the mandal during Ganeshotsav. The report mentions that the police officials concerned, who were allegedly attacked on the day of the incident, did not appear before the commission to testify.

In its report released on Monday, the committee has suggested for a review of the crowd management of the Lalbaug mandal. “Eight days before the festival begins, our office will conduct a survey of the ways in which crowd will enter and exit the pandal. We have also asked them to deploy women volunteers who can put other women devotees who visit the pandal at ease. Also, charity commission’s officials will be present during the time of auction of jewelry and donation offered to Bappa during the festival,” Shivkumar Dighe, charity commissioner, said.

Dighe has restricted city police officials from offering VIP passes to their acquaintances as that creates chaos.

“Devotees have complained that while police allow their acquaintances to have darshan at the pandal, they hold back others. I have called for a ban on police officials being allowed to give VIP passes to others,” he said.

According to the report, charity commission’s officials will also check on whether devotees are strictly following the queue. “If anyone is found to be breaking the queue, we will take action against them.”

Balasaheb Kamble, president of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, said, “We will abide by the commission’s guidelines. We welcome them.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App