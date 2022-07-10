Cops on lookout of person who stole valuables and dumped them outside BJP MLC’s house

The Mumbai Police are on the lookout of an unknown person who allegedly stole gold, silver, money and idols of deities from a dilapidated building in Matunga and left the bag full of stolen items outside BJP Member of Legislative Council Prasad Lad’s house.

The police suspect that the accused had stolen the valuables from a flat of a neighbouring building and dumped the bag and escaped after seeing policemen and security guards outside Lad’s house.

Senior police inspector Deepak Chavan of Matunga police station said a case of house break-in has been registered.

“We started an investigation after we received a call informing us that a bag full of valuables had been found outside Lad’s house,” said an officer.

A police team soon arrived at the spot and started scanning the CCTV footage of the area.

During the course of investigation, the Matunga police team ascertained that an unknown person had stolen cash and valuables from the ground floor of a neighbouring building.

“The building is declared dilapidated by the authorities due to which it was vacated years ago,” Chavan said.

In the wee hours on Sunday, the accused entered the ground-floor flat through the bathroom window and put the stolen items — gold, silver, money and the idols — into a bag.

“We believe that as he sneaked out of the building after committing the burglary, he must have seen policemen and security guards outside Lad’s house because of which he dumped the valuables and escaped,” the officer said.

The police further added that they have also recorded the statement of the owner of the respective flat who confirmed that the cash and some valuables that he had kept in the ground floor flat were stolen.

Subsequently the Matunga police registered a case and have started looking for the suspect.