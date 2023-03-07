Cops intervene after activists of two Sena factions clash in Thane over control of shakha

Workers of the two rival factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, clashed on Monday over taking control of a shakha or local office of the party in Thane, prompting the police to intervene to maintain law and order.

A video purportedly showing the clash between the groups and the police dispersing them went viral soon after.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Thane’s Vartak Nagar area where Sena activists led by Shinde went to the party’s Shivai Nagar shakha and attempted to take over its control from the faction led by Uddhav. This led to a clash between the two groups following which the Vartak Nagar police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, rushed to the spot and defused the tension.

MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Shinde faction over the incident and requested police intervention in the matter. “Till the Supreme Court does not give its decision on the Sena issue, the police should intervene in the matter of the shakha in Shivai Nagar,” he said.

The police have not yet registered an offence in connection with Monday’s incident in Thane city, the political turf of Shinde.

While the two groups have been running into issues over taking control of the shakhas in Thane since the party was divided in June last year, the recent incident was triggered following the Election Commission’s (EC) decision recognising the Shinde faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’ and allotting it the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol.

Since the EC’s decision, there has been much speculation over who will control the offices and shakhas of the undivided Shiv Sena. Spread across Maharashtra, the shakhas serve as the party’s organisational backbone where the cadres assemble for meetings and to address grievances of local residents.